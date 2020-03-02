Cathay Pacific parks half its fleet and slashes nearly three-quarters of March flights

Cathay Pacific Group has 120 planes sitting on the tarmac at any given time, accounting for about half of its fleet, and has scrapped more than three-quarters of its weekly flights in March, reported the South China Morning Post.

SCMP sources said the number of planes left on the ground was likely to rise as Cathay warned of further cuts in flight schedules.

“We are continuously assessing our fleet and aircraft deployment in order to best align capacity with market demand,” a spokeswoman for the airline said.

Last week, Cathay said 75% of staff, or 25,000 employees of the group, would take unpaid leave. The airline’s flying schedules for March show a decline of around 75%.