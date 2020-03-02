Huawei plans its first European 5G plant in France amid US tensions

Huawei plans to build its first European factory in France as the US tightens the screws on its European allies to kick the company’s 5G equipment out of their next-generation wireless networks, reported Caixin.

The Shenzhen-based tech giant will plow €200 million ($217 million) into the plant, which will produce mobile base stations that are not considered critical to 5G network infrastructure.

The manufacturing facility will offer 500 jobs in France and create €1 billion worth of products a year for the entire European market, Huawei chairman Liang Hua was quoted by Reuters as saying.

Whether French President Emmanuel Macron will give a nod to Huawei’s plan remains uncertain, even though a French minister said last November that the country would not follow the US in barring Huawei from supplying 5G network equipment.