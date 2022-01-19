CATL launches battery-swapping service

China’s largest manufacturer of electric-car batteries, Contemporary Amperex Technology Co (CATL), has launched EVOGO, a new battery-swapping service that will allow the company to benefit from the rapidly growing new energy vehicle market in the country, reports the South China Morning Post . EVOGO’s services, offered via a mobile app, will allow users to change their depleted car batteries at swap stations, instead of waiting for it to recharge.

“The company will launch the services in 10 cities in mainland China,” said Chen Weifeng, general manager of CATL subsidiary Contemporary Amperex Energy Service Technology, which focuses on mobile power solutions. However, he did not elaborate further.

Electric-car makers like NIO and battery makers like CATL are increasingly launching battery swap services in a bid to lower prices for EV buyers in China and ease driving range anxiety.