China Three Gorges to add solar, wind capacity

The world’s biggest hydropower generator, China Three Gorges Corporation, is set to add solar and wind capacity in an attempt to diversify its revenue streams as the age of mega-dams draws to a close, reports Bloomberg .

The state-owned firm currently has capacity to generate about 26 gigawatts of electricity using solar panels or wind turbines, according to a statement, up from 16 gigawatts in 2020. It aims to hit a target of 70 to 80 gigawatts by 2025.

China is likely to see zero growth in power generation from hydroelectric plants this year, while solar and wind jump as much as 30%. There are also limited options for major hydro developments, with most of the easiest locations already utilized and costs of rival energy sources declining faster.