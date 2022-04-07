CATL to start EV battery production in Germany

The world’s biggest electric vehicle supplier, Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL), announced it has the go-ahead to start production at a factory in Germany that will be the firm’s first outside of China, reports Nikkei Asia . Local authorities for the German state of Thuringia, the home of the new factory, granted CATL permission on Monday to produce battery cells at a plant whose construction is nearly completed. Mass production is due to start as soon as the end of the year.

The facility will start out with a production capacity of 8 gigawatt-hours, which will eventually be raised to 14 GWh. CATL is expected to invest €1.8 billion ($1.97 billion) in the project. CATL will use the plant to expand battery supplies chiefly to German automakers.

The plant will be CATL’s first production site outside of China. It will also be the first-ever EV battery factory to go into operation in Germany, according to the company.