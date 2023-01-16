China acquires ‘golden shares’ in two Alibaba units

China has acquired minority stakes with special rights in two domestic units of tech giant Alibaba Group, business registration records showed, as Beijing extends a campaign to strengthen control over online content, reports Reuters . Beijing has been taking ‘golden shares’ in private online media and content companies for more than five years, and in recent years expanding such arrangements to companies with vast troves of data.

The stakes taken over the last four months in the Alibaba units are the first ones to come to light for the e-commerce firm. Alibaba has been one of the most prominent targets of China’s two-year-long regulatory crackdown on tech giants.

These golden shares, typically equal to about 1% of a firm, are bought by government-backed funds or companies which gain board representation and/or veto rights for key business decisions.