China beats out US in AI research

China’s artificial intelligence research papers far surpassing the US’ in both quantity and quality, reports Nikkei Asia . Tencent Holdings, Alibaba Group Holding and Huawei Technologies are among the top 10 companies producing AI research, according to a Nikkei study. The Chinese contingent is steadily gaining representation in an area dominated by US players.

AI research often leads to real-world applications, and both American and Chinese companies have gone all in on AI research and development. In light of the stark disparities between the two sides, the AI space is gearing up to become a fiercely fought battleground.

Nikkei worked with Dutch scientific publisher Elsevier to review academic and conference papers on AI, using 800 or so AI-associated keywords to narrow down the papers.