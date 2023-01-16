Two Chinese state airlines to delist from NYSE

Two Chinese state airlines announced on Friday they would delist from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), adding to a list of state-owned companies withdrawing from US capital markets amid tightened scrutiny by Washington, reports the South China Morning Post .

China Southern Airlines and China Eastern Airlines said they would voluntarily delist and deregister their American depositary receipts (ADRs) and underlying H shares under the United States Securities Exchange Act, according to separate filings to the Hong Kong stock exchange on Friday evening.

The two companies were the only Chinese state-owned enterprises (SOEs) listed on the NYSE as of September 30, 2022, according to a table compiled by the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission, an American government agency.