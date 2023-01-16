Two Chinese state airlines to delist from NYSE

Two Chinese state airlines announced on Friday they would delist from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), adding to a list of state-owned companies withdrawing from US capital markets amid tightened scrutiny by Washington, reports the South China Morning Post.
China Southern Airlines and China Eastern Airlines said they would voluntarily delist and deregister their American depositary receipts (ADRs) and underlying H shares under the United States Securities Exchange Act, according to separate filings to the Hong Kong stock exchange on Friday evening.
The two companies were the only Chinese state-owned enterprises (SOEs) listed on the NYSE as of September 30, 2022, according to a table compiled by the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission, an American government agency.
You must log in to post a comment.