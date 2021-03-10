China and US lay groundwork for first high-level meeting under Biden

Washington and Beijing are hammering out the details of the first high-level meeting between the rival powers since President Joe Biden took office, reported the Financial Times.

The terms of the high-level engagement are still being negotiated but if successful could lead to Antony Blinken, secretary of state, and Jake Sullivan, national security adviser, meeting their Chinese counterparts, say four sources.

One option would involve Blinken and Sullivan talking to Wang Yi, the Chinese foreign minister, and Yang Jiechi, the top Chinese foreign policy official, in Alaska, according to two of the sources.

If Sullivan and Blinken meet Yang and Wang, it would be the first time a US national security adviser and secretary of state met jointly with Chinese officials.