China and Russia to build international research station on the moon

Moscow and Beijing have taken their cooperation on lunar exploration one step further by signing an agreement to build an international research station on the moon, reported the South China Morning Post.

China and Russia’s national space agencies signed a memorandum of understanding on Monday to build ﻿a lunar station together that will be used to carry out a wide range of scientific research, according to a statement from the China National Space Administration (CNSA).

“The International Lunar Research Station will be a long-term, autonomous and comprehensive scientific experiment base located on the moon’s surface or in lunar orbit that can carry out multidisciplinary and multi-objective scientific research activities such as exploration and utilisation of the moon, lunar observation, foundational scientific experiments and verification of technology,” read the statement.

“China and Russia will use their accumulated experience in space science, research and development and use of space equipment and space technology to jointly develop a road map for the construction of an international lunar scientific research station,” read the statement.