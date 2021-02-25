China appeals to urban tech talent to move to the countryside

China has devised a big plan to encourage the country’s tech talent to move to the countryside and help transform this vastly underdeveloped market, as it tries to narrow the digital divide between rural and urban areas, reported the South China Morning Post.

This plan is Beijing’s solution to the challenges that China is facing, as it seeks to cultivate a large domestic market to counter challenges outside the country. Following decades of brain drain and declining investment, the countryside has become a weak spot in China’s economic development: While the expansive region is home to 44% of the country’s population, rural income per capita last year was only 39% that of urban areas.

The country aims to establish a comprehensive policy and regulatory framework by 2025 to ensure a steady flow of talent in farming, business operations, public service and governance to rural areas. And Beijing now wants to use the state’s power to redirect skilled workers, especially those in technology, to help the countryside catch up.