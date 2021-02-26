Xi declares ‘total victory’ in fight on absolute poverty

China has achieved “total victory” in its campaign to eradicate absolute poverty, President Xi Jinping declared Thursday, bringing the curtain down on a signature policy of the last decade, reported Caixin.

Addressing a government conference in Beijing to mark the occasion, Xi said China’s efforts to alleviate extreme poverty in the last eight years had brought about a “human miracle” that will “illuminate the annals of history.”

“This is a great glory for the Chinese people, the Chinese Communist Party and the Chinese nation,” he said, reported Caixin.

Some 99 million rural people, 832 counties and 128,000 rural villages are no longer impoverished according to government standards, Xi said.