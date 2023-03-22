China approves 27 new overseas games

China has granted licences for the domestic release of 27 foreign games, less than three months after the previous approval at the end of last year, in a positive sign for the gaming industry which has faced strict regulatory oversight in recent years, reports the South China Morning Post .

The National Press and Publication Administration (NPPA), the Chinese authority in charge of licensing video games, on Monday published a list of newly approved titles, which included 22 mobile titles and three PC games from the country’s leading gaming companies such as Tencent Holdings and NetEase, which act as agents for the overseas titles.

Tencent, the world’s largest video gaming publisher by revenue, received a licence for the mobile discovery puzzle game Merge Mansion from Finnish game studio Metacore. NetEase, China’s second-largest gaming company, secured a licence for Audition: Everybody Party, a mobile game based on the intellectual property of Audition, a popular Japanese dance and rhythm game.