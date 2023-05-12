China average salaries rising at weakest pace in a decade

Employees in China’s non-private sector earned around 75% more than people working for private-sector companies last year, and information technology held the top spot as the highest-paying industry, reports released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) Tuesday show, reports Caixin .

The average salary of an urban non-private sector worker in 2022 was RMB 114,029 ($16,953) compared with an average RMB 65,237 for a private sector worker, NBS data show, a gap that’s been widening since 2008.