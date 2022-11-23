China broadens private pension scheme

China has broadened its private pension scheme, allowing large insurance companies to offer individual retirement products to meet the needs of a rapidly ageing population, according to a statement from the regulator, reports the South China Morning Post . The move will see insurers join banks and wealth management firms in the private pension market that will be worth around RMB 10 trillion ($1.5 trillion) by 2030, according to McKinsey & Co.

Insurance companies that want to offer private pension products must have shareholders’ equity of RMB 5 billion or above, with a solvency margin ratio not less than 150% and core solvency ratio not less than 75%, according to a statement issued by the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) on Tuesday.

“We support the insurance sector to offer a wide range of products to meet the retirement needs of the public,” the statement said.