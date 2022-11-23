Chinese industry body says children’s gaming addiction ‘resolved’

China’s top gaming industry association declared that the problem of children’s video gaming addiction has been “resolved”, the clearest signal so far that Beijing will ease its curbs on the approval of new titles, reports the Financial Times .

China’s Game Industry Group Committee, which is affiliated with the government’s gaming regulatory body, released a report on Tuesday that found 70% of minors played less than three hours of games a week. “Minors’ gaming addiction has been basically resolved,” the body wrote in a report co-authored by Beijing-based research body CNG.

Any easing of China’s crackdown on online video games would be a boon for industry leaders Tencent and NetEase, which have borne the brunt of the restrictions.