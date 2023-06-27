China CAC chief warns of AI dangers

China’s top internet regulator has expressed concerns over the power of generative artificial intelligence (AI) and its potential for disruption, reflecting Beijing’s balancing act in trying to leverage but also control ChatGPT-style technologies, reports the South China Morning Post . Zhuang Rongwen, director at the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC), the agency in charge of generative AI regulation, said on Monday that generative AI could affect every aspect of society and daily life, and that it was creating a new challenge for internet governance.

“[We need to] make sure AI is reliable and controllable,” Zhuang told the Nishan Dialogue on Digital Civilisation in Qufu, a city in the eastern province of Shandong, the birthplace of ancient Chinese philosopher Confucius. The event is hosted by the World Internet Conference, a China-backed agency to promote Beijing’s view and governance model of the internet.

Zhuang said Beijing was particularly concerned about data used in generative AI, “the black box [nature] of the [large language] models,” and privacy.