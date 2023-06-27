Meituan co-founder quits corporate roles

One of Meituan’s co-founders, Wang Huiwen, has stepped down from his corporate roles at the Chinese food delivery giant because of “personal health reasons,” years after retiring from his senior management position at the company, reports the South China Morning Post . Wang, 44, has resigned as a non-executive director, a member of the Meituan board’s nomination committee and an authorised representative of the company, according to the filing made by the Beijing-based firm to the Hong Kong stock exchange on Sunday.

Before his resignation, Wang—one of the closest aides to Meituan co-founder, chairman and chief executive Wang Xing—was redesignated as a non-executive director at the firm in March from his previous executive director position.

This marks one of the latest in a series of senior executive reshuffles at China’s Big Tech companies, as these enterprises pursue new growth strategies amid the country’s sluggish post-COVID-19 economic recovery.