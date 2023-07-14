China chip imports drop almost 20% in H1

China’s imports of integrated circuits (ICs) slumped 18.5% in the first six months of 2023 from a year earlier by volume, according to newly released customs data, at a time when the US and its allies are continuing to restrict China’s access to advanced chips and technologies, reports the South China Morning Post . China’s imports of integrated circuits dropped to 227.7 billion units in the first six months of 2023, compared with 279.6 billion units in the same period last year, according to data published by the General Administration of Customs on Thursday. It slightly narrowed the 19.6% drop in the first five months of 2023.

The total value of chip imports fell 22.4% to $162.6 billion in the first half year of 2023. The drop was much deeper than the decline in China’s overall imports, which shrank 0.1% from a year earlier for the same period.

The downward trend in trade data comes amid increasing efforts by the US to restrict China’s access to advanced chips and related equipment, especially from Japan, South Korea and Taiwan, which are key players in the global chip supply chain.