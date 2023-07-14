JD.com unveils LLM ChatRhino

Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com has launched its own large language model (LLM)—representing the technology used to train chatbots like ChatGPT—that is expected to escalate efforts by the country’s Big Tech companies to bring artificial intelligence (AI) into various industrial applications, reports the South China Morning Post . The value of LLMs “will be realised through industrial applications,” said Sandy Xu Ran, who was named JD.com’s new chief executive in May, at the unveiling of the company’s ChatRhino LLM on Thursday during its annual JD Discovery tech summit in Beijing.

ChatRhino, called Yanxi in Chinese, was described at the summit as an AI model that combines 70% general data with 30% native intelligent supply chain data. It purportedly offers targeted solutions across a range of industries, from retail and logistics to finance and healthcare.

LLMs are deep-learning AI algorithms that can recognise, summarise, translate, predict and generate content using very large data sets.