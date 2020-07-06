China chipmaker SMIC to raise $6.55 billion in Shanghai share sale

China’s Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) will raise RMB 46.29 billion ($6.55 billion) in a Shanghai share sale, more than double its initial target, pricing its offering following a surge in its Hong Kong-listed stock, reported Reuters.

The company, which had originally sought to raise about RMB 20 billion, set the sale price of its shares to be traded in Shanghai at RMB 27.46 each, it said in a filing to the Shanghai Stock Exchange on Sunday.

The offering values the company at 109.25 times its 2019 earnings, based on the expanded share base, according to the filing. By comparison, rival Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) has a trailing price-earnings ratio of 21.315.

SMIC’s fundraising comes as the Shanghai-based firm bulks up its war chest amid broader tech-related tensions between the United States and China, and will be used to fund projects and replenish operating capital.