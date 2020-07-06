Severe backlog in Europe-bound trains at Chinese border, as coronavirus increases rail freight volume

A Chinese rail freight operator has cut cargo services to central Europe amid a backlog of trains waiting at the Chinese border to leave the country, reported the South China Morning Post.

Chengdu International Railway Service said it cut the number of its trains leaving Alashan in Xinjiang for central Europe to two from six between June 27 and 30, with the timetable for July to be adjusted depending on rail traffic conditions.

The company said that its decision followed an announcement from state-owned railroad operator China Railway of severe congestion at the freight terminals in Alashan and Khorgos, cities on China’s western border with Kazakhstan.

“Due to terminal congestion, it is possible that some trains will experience delayed deliveries in the near future, with some shipments finding it difficult to meet their delivery times,” Chengdu International Railway Service said in a statement to shippers dated June 30. “Your company should make the appropriate arrangements and external explanations.”