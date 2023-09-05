China coal power emissions growth outstrips other G20 countries

China’s harmful emissions from coal power increased more than any other G20 country on a per capita basis between 2015 and 2022, according to a report published today by Ember, a climate think tank, reports the South China Morning Post . While most of the planet’s 20 largest economies managed to reduce the amount of carbon dioxide they churn out by using coal to generate electricity, China emitted 3.10 tonnes per head of population last year, up 30% from 2.38 tonnes in 2015, the report found.

The increase of 0.72 tonnes was the highest among the six G20 countries whose emissions went up in the seven-year period, though Turkey’s and Indonesia’s rose more in percentage terms.

It was enough to make China the third-largest emitter of carbon dioxide from coal power on a per capita basis, behind Australia and South Korea on 4.14 tonnes and 3.27 tonnes respectively. China was ranked the sixth-highest emitter in 2015.