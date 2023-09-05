Moutai, Luckin launch baijiu latte

Kweichow Moutai and coffee brand Luckin Coffee on Monday launched in China a latte advertised as containing the fiery Chinese spirit baijiu, as the Chinese luxury liquor maker aims to pull in younger consumers, reports Reuters . The RMB 38 ($5.23) “sauce-flavoured latte”, which Luckin discounted to RMB 19 on the first day of sales, was one of the most discussed topics on Chinese social media platform Weibo, with several users saying they had placed orders.

Moutai, known as the national liquor of China, is a potent, colourless spirit that is usually served at banquets in China, and drinkers say that the flavour and aroma of Kweichow Moutai’s version are similar to soy sauce. The companies said the latte alcohol content was lower than 0.5% of its volume.

The launch comes amid a slowing economy and as Kweichow Moutai, whose alcohol sells at an average market guide price of RMB 1,499, has been looking for ways to be more accessible and pull in a new generation of users. The company, based in China’s southwestern Guizhou province, also launched a baijiu-infused ice cream last year.