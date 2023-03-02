China consumer sales growing

The world’s top consumer and luxury goods companies have seen sales of everything from cosmetics to condoms grow in China since Beijing ended strict COVID-19 curbs, another sign that the world’s No. 2 economy is reviving after the pandemic, reports Reuters . Upbeat comments on Wednesday from Reckitt Benckiser, Nivea-maker Beiersdorf, Moncler and Puma came after data showing China’s factory sector grew in February at the fastest pace in more than a decade.

Beiersdorf Chief Executive Vincent Warnery said the company had seen the first signs of recovery in China and the global travel retail business, fuelled by the country’s reopening.

“After a very volatile January, with traffic still heavily impacted by the release of COVID restrictions in December, we see a clear turnaround in retail sales starting in February,” he said in a briefing for analysts.