China EV sales up in February

China’s top three makers of premium electric vehicles (EVs) reported stronger sales in February from the previous month, although analysts said the outlook remains clouded as economic headwinds prompt car buyers in China to choose cheaper models, reports the South China Morning Post . The country’s top three domestic makers of high-end EVs—Nio, Xpeng and Li Auto—all recorded monthly delivery increases in February, but Xpeng’s numbers were slightly down from the same month a year ago.

Guangzhou-headquartered Xpeng said its February deliveries climbed 15% from a month earlier to 6,010 units, but this was still 215 units down on the number of units sold in February 2022.

Shanghai-based Nio delivered 12,157 vehicles to mainland customers in February, up 30% from January and 98% higher than the same period in 2022.