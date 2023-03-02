Shenzhen sets up London Connect scheme

China and the United Kingdom will extend their three-year-old transborder investment channel with a bridge between southern China’s technology hub Shenzhen and London, reports the South China Morning Post .

The stock exchanges of Shenzhen and London signed an agreement on Tuesday to “advance the establishment” of a Shenzhen-London Connect to enhance “capital market connectivity” between China and the UK, where the two bourses will work together to issue depository receipts, indices and cross-border financing services, according to a statement by the Shenzhen exchange.

“The room for cooperation in the capital markets of China and the United Kingdom is relatively big, with [promising] potential”, said the Shenzhen exchange, home to 2,753 listed companies. The exchange said it would “constantly deepen mutual connectivity with overseas capital markets.”