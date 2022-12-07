China cuts ride-hailing violation fines

Chinese authorities have significantly reduced fines slapped on those who provide unlicensed ride-hailing services, months after the State Council moved to relax penalties in the transport industry to introduce further local administrative discretion, reports the South China Morning Post .

Individuals who provide ride-hailing services without a specific permit for their vehicles will be fined from RMB 3,000 ($431) to RMB 10,000, while drivers with no qualifications will be charged from RMB 200 to RMB 2,000, according to the latest revisions made to the country’s Interim Measures for the Administration of Online Taxi Booking Business Operations, which were announced on Monday by the Ministry of Transport and five other agencies.

Those penalties are down from a range of RMB 10,000 to RMB 30,000 for the violations stipulated in the original rules enacted in 2016.