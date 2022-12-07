Tesla sets delivery record from Shanghai plant

Tesla delivered a record 100,291 vehicles in November from its Shanghai Gigafactory on the back of expanded capacity and cut in prices, reports the South China Morning Post .

However, the US carmaker is likely to face weak consumer demand in China in the coming months as buyers tighten their purse strings amid a slowing economy. A media report said that a production cut is planned this month because of fewer orders.

Deliveries from the Gigafactory 3, also known as Giga Shanghai, rose 40% from 71,704 units in October, according to data by the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA). Tesla surpassed the previous record of 83,135 vehicles in September. The CPCA did not reveal the number of vehicles exported.