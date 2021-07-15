China deals another blow to its crypto miners

China dealt another blow to its beleaguered cryptocurrency industry, with Anhui province becoming the latest to pledge to crack down on the practice of using power-hungry machines to mint Bitcoin and other virtual currencies, reported Bloomberg.

Anhui plans to shut down all crypto mining projects within the next three years due to a power supply shortage. The province, which is located in eastern China less than three hours away from Shanghai via high-speed train, will also curb new projects that require large amounts of energy or power consumption and build data centers in an orderly manner, according to the news portal hf365.com.

The latest development, which adds to a long list of actions taken in China recently to rein in the cryptocurrency industry, comes as Bitcoin has been trading toward the lower end of a recent range around $30,000 to $40,000.