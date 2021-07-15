China exports 500 million Covid-19 vaccine doses in first half

Despite concerns over efficacy and safety, China has become the world’s largest exporter of Covid-19 vaccines, reported Caixin.

In the first half of this year, China exported more than 500 million doses of its vaccines to 112 countries and territories, accounting for one-sixth of the global output of Covid-19 vaccines, customs data show.

China’s exports of coronavirus vaccines have exceeded total exports from all other vaccine-making countries, according to London-based science information and analytics firm Airfinity.