China enacts national security law for Hong Kong

The Chinese legislature’s top decision-making body has passed and enacted national security legislation for Hong Kong, a major legal effort to restore stability in the special administrative region, which has been embroiled in about a year of social unrest, reported Caixin.

The legislation has been listed in the territory’s mini-constitution, the Basic Law, for application in the city and will come into effect later on Tuesday, according to a statement released by Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam.

The Hong Kong government will establish a national security committee, chaired by the city’s chief executive, as soon as possible. Dedicated units of the Hong Kong Police Force and the semi-autonomous city’s Department of Justice will be responsible for implementing the relevant legal provisions in the National Security Law, according to the statement.

The legislation consists of 66 articles in six chapters that aim to prevent, curb and punish acts of secession, subversion of state power, terrorist activities, and colluding with foreign or external forces to endanger national security, Chinese state-run Xinhua News Agency reported.