Domestic tourism revenue down 69% during Dragon Boat Festival

Tourism is gradually recovering across China, but the latest statistics from the Dragon Boat Festival holiday show that Covid-19 continues to take a toll on the industry, reported Caixin.

During this year’s three-day public holiday that ended Saturday, domestic travel generated about RMB 1.23 billion ($177 million) nationwide, down 69% from the holiday period in 2019, according to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism. Travelers made 48.8 million domestic trips over the holiday, 49% less than during the same period the previous year.

About 80% of the country’s scenic spots had reopened by June 22, according to the ministry. However, since the government allowed these tourist destinations to be reopened, authorities have capped the number of daily visitors at 30% of full capacity and have required them to make reservations in advance.

According to data from Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.-backed online travel agency Fliggy, the number of people traveling in China during the three-day holiday was 40% lower than the same period last year.