China expanding home rental support

China is planning to improve the supply of and access to housing rentals through greater credit support and expanding the financial channels available for leasing as the country seeks to stabilise the property sector and address problems among some demographics, particularly young home seekers, reports the South China Morning Post .

The 17 measures, introduced in a draft released on Friday, would enhance financial institutions’ capacity for lending to firms that lease residential property, according to a statement by the People’s Bank of China and China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission.

The plan aims to expand the means through which related companies can raise money, allowing them to issue bonds to fund the construction, purchase and operation of home rentals.