Nissan starting robotaxi tests in Suzhou

Nissan will start real-world tests of a self-driving taxi service in China in early March, looking to collect valuable data to improve the technology that has been slow to reach commercialization, reports Nikkei Asia .

The tests will take place in the city of Suzhou, in Jiangsu province north of Shanghai. Nissan will be the first Japanese automaker to provide autonomous-driving services to the Chinese general public, an executive said Friday.

The initial phase will run from March to September with two of Nissan’s Leaf electric vehicles, followed by a second phase in October with five Ariya electric crossover SUVs, according to Ichijo Futakawa, an executive at Nissan Mobility Service, a wholly owned subsidiary of Nissan (China) Investment Co.