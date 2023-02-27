Nissan starting robotaxi tests in Suzhou

Nissan will start real-world tests of a self-driving taxi service in China in early March, looking to collect valuable data to improve the technology that has been slow to reach commercialization, reports Nikkei Asia.
The tests will take place in the city of Suzhou, in Jiangsu province north of Shanghai. Nissan will be the first Japanese automaker to provide autonomous-driving services to the Chinese general public, an executive said Friday.
The initial phase will run from March to September with two of Nissan’s Leaf electric vehicles, followed by a second phase in October with five Ariya electric crossover SUVs, according to Ichijo Futakawa, an executive at Nissan Mobility Service, a wholly owned subsidiary of Nissan (China) Investment Co.
