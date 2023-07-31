China factory PMI contracts in July

China’s factory activity contracted for a fourth straight month in July, albeit at a slower pace, reflecting subdued global and domestic demand, reports Nikkei Asia . The official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) registered 49.3 this month, up from 49.0 in June, the National Bureau of Statistics reported on Monday. The 50-point mark separates a contraction in activity from an expansion.

This extends the sector’s shrinkage since April after a brief uptick early in the year. The latest result is a tick above a Reuters poll, in which economists predicted July’s figure would come in at 49.2.

China’s annualized economic growth in the first quarter expanded by 6.3%, thanks partly to a low base effect as the country shakes off the impact of COVID-19. But on a quarterly basis, growth increased by 0.8%, below the 2.2% expansion in the preceding quarter.