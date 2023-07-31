China launches after-school tutoring services platform

China launched a national platform for qualified after-school tutoring services, putting the sector under closer scrutiny after a two-year crackdown that wiped off billions of dollars from the industry, reports Caixin . The Ministry of Education online platform hosts more than 111,000 tutoring institutions approved by regulators, according to the ministry. The institutions have passed muster with local regulators on qualifications, capital, personnel, venues and courses.

Parents can use the platform and its mobile app to search for and purchase courses. They can also rate, complain and request refunds for the services on the platform.

There are 45 online tutoring providers and 111,000 offline facilities on the platform offering academic and nonacademic training programs. Courses offered by leading private school operator New Oriental Education & Technology Group, online tutoring firm Yuanfudao and Zuoyebang are available on the platform, Caixin found.