China finances setup of APEC fund to fight COVID-19

China has financed the setup of a fund under APEC to fight COVID-19 and fuel economic recovery, President Xi Jinping said during a virtual meeting of the Asia-Pacific trade group on Friday, reported Xinhua.

Xi also said that China supported waiving the intellectual property rights on COVID vaccines and was willing to cooperate with other countries to ensure a stable and safe supply chain for vaccines.

China had provided more than 500 million vaccine doses to developing countries, Xi said. At a G20 health summit in May, Xi pledged an additional $3 billion in aid over the next three years to help developing countries recover from the pandemic.

“Turn your face to the sun and the shadows will fall behind you,” said Xi, citing a New Zealand Maori saying, according to Xinhua. “We have full confidence in humanity’s victory over the pandemic through cooperation. We have full confidence in the prospects of world economic recovery. We have full confidence in a shared, bright future of humanity.”