Tencent buys UK games company Sumo for $1.26 billion

Tencent has struck a $1.26 billion deal to buy the UK games developer Sumo Group, as the Chinese tech company continues its years-long international gaming acquisition spree, reported the Financial Times.

Sumo, which was founded in Yorkshire in 2003, has developed games for Sony, Microsoft and Sega including instalments of the Forza, Hitman, Sonic and LittleBigPlanet franchises.

“The board of Sumo firmly believes the business will benefit from Tencent’s broad videogaming ecosystem, proven industry expertise and its strategic resources,” said Ian Livingstone, the UK gaming veteran who serves as Sumo’s chair.