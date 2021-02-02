China GDP: two-thirds of provinces beat national growth figure in 2020

Almost two-thirds of China’s provinces reported faster economic growth for 2020 than the country achieved as a whole, according to official figures released since the start of the year, reported the South China Morning Post.

Of the 31 jurisdictions, 20 saw gross domestic product (GDP) growth of more than 2.3% for the year, with Tibet and Guizhou topping the chart with 7.8 and 4.5%, respectively.

Guangdong province, an economic powerhouse in southern China, matched the national figure, as its gross domestic product rose beyond RMB 11 trillion ($1.7 trillion), mostly on the back of a steep rise in fixed-asset investment, said the SCMP.

Hubei, which was the epicenter of the initial coronavirus outbreak in China, was the only province to see its economy contract in 2020, sliding 5%. Much of the damage was done in the first quarter of the year when GDP fell by 40%, mostly as a result of the province being in lockdown for three months from late January.