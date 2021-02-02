Xi says intellectual property protection is key part of country’s development plans

Chinese President Xi Jinping has said intellectual property protection occupies a central position in China’s new development strategy and promised that the state will strengthen its support for businesses operating overseas, reported the South China Morning Post.

He also said Beijing will also curb anticompetitive activities at home and abroad and support fairer global intellectual property governance, according to a newly released transcript of a speech he made to a Politburo “group learning session” in November.

Encouraging innovation is a key element of the medium and long-term development plans outlined by the leadership the previous month, and Xi told the event: “Innovation is the No 1 driver for development. Protecting intellectual property is protecting innovation,” reported the SCMP.

Xi said cadres should see intellectual property protection as a “national strategy”, adding: “Intellectual property is the core factor of global competitiveness and has become a focus of many international disputes. We should dare to fight and fight well. We shall never give up our legitimate rights and national core interests.”