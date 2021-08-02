China gives driverless car services a push with updated regulations

China has updated its regulations on driverless car testing in an attempt to accelerate the commercialization of self-driving technology, reported Caixin.

The revamped regulation, which was jointly published by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the Ministry of Public Security and the Ministry of Transport on Friday, allows qualified firms to conduct trials of autonomous vehicles used for transporting passengers and goods on highways and city roads.

Driverless cars that are equipped with real-time remote monitoring systems and can record and store driving data for at least 90 seconds before any crash or system failure are eligible to apply for the trial.

The release of the regulation comes as Chinese self-driving car developers are redoubling efforts to monetize their technologies at a time when the general public still has reservations about the safety of autonomous rides.