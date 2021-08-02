China’s manufacturing grows at slowest pace in 15 months

China’s manufacturing sector expanded at its slowest pace in 15 months in July as output growth softened and new orders dipped, a Caixin-sponsored survey showed.

The Caixin China General Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), which gives an independent snapshot of the country’s manufacturing sector, slipped to 50.3 from 51.3 the previous month, according to a report released Monday. A number above 50 signals an expansion in activity, while a reading below that indicates a contraction.