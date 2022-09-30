China increases housing support

China’s central government is allowing nearly two dozen cities to lower mortgage rates for purchases of primary residences, in a move analysts said was likely to provide only limited help for the country’s struggling housing market, reports Bloomberg . Eligible cities will be able to maintain, lower or remove the minimum interest rates set for loans that go toward primary-home purchases in their jurisdiction, according to a statement from the central bank and banking regulator late on Thursday evening Beijing time.

The permission will last through year-end and the new rates can be negotiated between banks and their customers.

The new policy will apply to cities where newly constructed housing prices declined during the June-through-August period both compared with the previous three months and with the same period of 2021, according to the statement. Existing rules for second-home mortgage loans remain unchanged. Earlier on Thursday, China’s central bank vowed to accelerate usage of targeted loans to ensure delivery of delayed property projects.