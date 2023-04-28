China industrial profits drop again

Profits at industrial firms in China continued to plunge in the first three months of the year, as a pickup in factory production failed to offset a further decline in prices, reports Caixin .

Industrial profits in the January-March period declined 21.4% from a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics said Thursday. The drop narrowed only slightly from a fall of 22.9% in the first two months of 2023.

Profits for the single month of March fell 19.2% from a year ago, according to official figures.