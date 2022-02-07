China joins IP protection treaty

China has signed up to the World Intellectual Property Organization’s (WIPO) treaty on protecting industrial designs, which should alleviate worries for Chinese designers over the safety of their IP internationally, reports the South China Morning Post .

Beijing has entered the WIPO’s Hague System for the international registration of industrial designs—as well as the Marrakech Treaty, making books for the visually impaired more accessible. WIPO director general Daren Tang received China’s accession documents while in Beijing to attend the Winter Olympics opening ceremony, the Geneva-based agency said in a statement.

The WIPO said Chinese residents filed 795,504 designs in 2020, or 55% of the worldwide total.