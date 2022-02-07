Train trips up before CNY

Travelers in China took more than 86 million rail trips in the fortnight before this year’s Lunar New Year holiday, traditionally the country’s busiest travel period each year, reports Caixin . The figure, release by the China State Railway Group, represents a 65% increase year-on-year but is still 40% below the pre-pandemic level of 2019.

As of January 30, the day before the Lunar New Year Eve, 380 million people traveled via all transportation modes for this year’s holiday season, up 47.4% from 2021 and down 65.8% from 2020, data from the Ministry of Transportation showed.

Analysts had predicted a smaller travel rush this year due to recurrent Covid-19 outbreaks in many parts of the country.