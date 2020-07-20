China keeps lending benchmark LPR steady for third month

China kept its benchmark lending rate steady for the third straight month on Monday, matching market expectations, amid signs that the world’s second-largest economy is recovering from the shock coronavirus pandemic, reported Reuters.

The one-year loan prime rate (LPR) was kept unchanged at 3.85%, while the five-year LPR remained at 4.65%.

Most new and outstanding loans are based on the LPR, while the five-year rate influences the pricing of mortgages.

Thirty-four out of 36 participants in a Reuters survey had expected no adjustment to LPR in July after the People’s Bank of China kept borrowing cost on medium-term lending facility (MLF) unchanged last week.