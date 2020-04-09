China launches list of authorized certifiers for export medical goods

China’s market regulator has published a list of domestic companies authorized to certify the quality of medical supplies for export to the US and European markets, after an overseas backlash prompted the government to rein in the export of substandard goods, reported Caixin.

The list, launched by the State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) Sunday, follows other restrictions brought into effect on April 1 which require masks, ventilators, test kits and certain other medical products to be certified for use in the Chinese domestic market before they can be exported

Speaking at an SAMR briefing on Sunday, ministry official Liu Weiju urged companies to only use “legal organizations” to apply for certificates for foreign markets.

Covid-19 has driven overseas demand for Chinese-made personal protective equipment for healthcare workers and the public, including masks, goggles, protective suits and more. That has been a boon for China’s army of middlemen competing to promise rapid certification of such products, in some cases under false pretenses.