China’s manufacturing prices plunge further in March, with consumer inflation easing

China’s manufacturing sector continued to suffer from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic in March, as data released on Friday showed factory gate prices contracted at a faster pace last month, reported the South China Morning Post.

The producer price index, reflecting the prices that factories charge wholesalers for their products, dropped 1.5% year-on-year last month, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed.

That was worse than the 0.4% fall in February and above the 1.1% contraction tipped in a Bloomberg survey of analysts.

Meanwhile, China’s consumer price index rose 4.3% from a year earlier, falling sharply from a 5.2% gain in February, according to the NBS. Analysts polled by Bloomberg had expected an inflation rate of 4.9%.